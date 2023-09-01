CHEAT SHEET
Germany Charges Man, 98, With Accessory to Murder at Nazi Concentration Camp
Prosecutors in Germany have charged a 98-year-old man with more than 3,300 counts of being an accessory to murder as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp. The accused, who has not been named, allegedly worked at the Sachsenhausen camp north of Berlin between 1943 and 1945. He “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail,” prosecutors in Giessen said in a statement Friday. If the case goes to trial, the nonagenarian will be tried under juvenile law given his age when his alleged crimes took place. Prosecutors said a report from a psychiatric expert last October found that the man is fit to stand trial at least on a limited basis.