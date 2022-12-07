Germany Foils Alleged QAnon-Linked Terror Plot to Overthrow Government
BUSTED
German authorities on Wednesday arrested 25 suspected members of an extremist organization allegedly planning to overthrow the government. Raids were conducted at more than 130 properties across the country to take down the group described in a statement by the German federal prosecutor’s office as a “domestic terrorist organization.” The group—which was allegedly inspired by a mix of “conspiracy myths” including those found in QAnon ideology—is accused of drawing up plans for its own form of government. The QAnon conspiracy posits that the world is run by a shadowy cabal of powerful pedophiles. The German group had planned to achieve its goal, prosecutors allege, through “violence against state representatives” and “committing homicides.” The cell was also said to have been linked with the radical right-wing “Reichsbürger” (Citizens of the Reich) movement, which rejects the authority of the German federal republic. “They are completely convinced that Germany is governed by members of the so-called deep state,” the statement added.