Germany Hits Russia Where It Hurts by Halting Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Approval
NOT SO FAST
The German government has delivered a huge economic blow to Russia as punishment for its aggression toward Ukraine. AP reported Tuesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has halted the approval process for a massive gas pipeline between Germany and Russia known as Nord Stream 2. The $11 billion pipeline has long been criticized by the U.S., which warns that it would give Russia a stranglehold over Europe’s energy supply. Following Russia’s troop deployment in Ukraine, Scholz said his government will “reassess” the certification of the pipeline, which has been built but has not yet started operating due to the volatile situation. “That will certainly take time,” said the chancellor. Western governments are rolling out sanctions against Russia after it sent troops into two regions of eastern Ukraine run by Moscow-backed separatists.