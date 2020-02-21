German Mourners Shout ‘Nazis Out!’ at Vigil After Far-Right Gunman’s Attack on Migrants
Thousands of people gathered for vigils across Germany on Thursday night hours after a far-right gunman opened fire and killed nine people at two hookah bars. Vigils took place in Hanau, where the deadly shooting took place, and large crowds also gathered in Frankfurt and Berlin. The Guardian reported that the mourners carried signs that read “Take racism personally” and “Never again!” and could be heard chanting “Nazis out!” The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen, who was found dead at his home after the shootings along with his 72-year-old mother. Chief federal prosecutor Peter Frank said the nine people killed were between 21 and 44 and all came from a “migrant background.” Frank also said that evidence showed Rathjen had “a very deeply racist attitude.” Inge Bank, 82, who lives near the bar where one of the shootings took place, said: “I couldn’t be any more upset... We have to nip it in the bud if the Nazi Party is coming back.”