Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
Germany’s New Chancellor Wants Absolutely Nothing to Do With Trump
NEIN DANKE
Conservative Friedrich Merz spoke out against the president and Elon Musk.
Matt Young
Night Editor
Updated
Feb. 23 2025
9:42PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 23 2025
9:34PM EST
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Matt Young
Night Editor
MattYoung
matt.young@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Trump Envoy Can’t Name a Single Concession Russia Will Make in Peace Deal
Maurício Alencar
Politics
James Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Trump Denies New Revelations in Meltdown Over Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
Media
GOP Senator Has Cold Reaction to Constituents Fired From Federal Jobs
Maurício Alencar