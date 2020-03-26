Woman Coughs All Over $35K of Fresh Food at Pennsylvania Store
It turns out there’s something even more infuriating than needless panic-buying. A Pennsylvania woman has allegedly ruined an estimated $35,000 worth of food by intentionally coughing all over it as the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation. The allegation came from an official at Gerrity’s supermarket in Hanover Township, which posted about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday. “Today was a very challenging day,” the post from the store’s co-owner read. “At 2:20 PM today, I got a call from our Hanover Township store. The manager informed me that a woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case, and grocery.” The store said it was most likely “a very twisted prank,” but it was left with no choice but to throw out the food and disinfect the building. The post added: “We are checking to see if our insurance company will cover it, but even if they do, our rates will surely go up next year. I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food.”