Suspect in Rape of 10-Year-old Forced to Travel for Abortion Pleads Not Guilty

Alice Tecotsky
Breaking News Intern
Published Jul. 25, 2022 3:36PM ET

Gerson Fuentes, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to get an abortion, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of rape on Monday. The girl was nine at the time of the alleged rape. Last week, a grand jury in Ohio indicted 27-year-old Fuentes, who police say admitted to raping the child two separate times. According to an affidavit, police took a DNA swab from the suspect. As ABC6 reported, prosecutors asked the judge to hold Fuentes without bond, a decision that will be made at a future hearing.

Read it at ABC6