Rapist Gets Life After 10-Year-Old Was Forced to Travel for Abortion
MONSTER
Gerson Fuentes, the 28-year-old man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who was forced to cross state lines to get an abortion, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. His victim had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for the procedure because Ohio’s abortion ban did not provide an exception for rape or incest. Fuentes entered a plea agreement on Wednesday to two felony counts of rape and was given the possibility of parole after 25 years. His case garnered national attention when the doctor who provided the abortion spoke out about the case, prompting right-wingers—including Ohio’s and Indiana’s attorneys general— to suggest it was a hoax. When Fuentes was subsequently arrested, Indiana AG Todd Rokita turned to attacking the abortion provider. Zachary Olah, Fuentes’ lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment from The New York Times.