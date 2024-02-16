This THC Seltzer Is the Alcohol Alternative You've Been Waiting For
Feeling Froggy
Cannabis consumption is becoming more common, but it often still comes with a stigma. Cycling Frog is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer—and with its high-quality THC seltzers, the proof is in the can.
These entirely alcohol-free drinks offer all the fun of drinking without annoying hangovers, bloat, and unwanted calories. With small amounts of both THC (5mg) and CBD (10mg), these hard seltzer alternatives are crafted to help you fully decompress and enjoy yourself. You can pick from a variety of tasty flavors like Black Currant and Wild Cherry—the latter of which recently took home the silver medal at the 2023 LA Spirits “High Spirits” Awards.
Wild Cherry THC Seltzer, 6pk
Price reflects 15% discount
Best of all, in celebration of Presidents Day, Cycling Frog is offering 15% off sitewide until February 20th. Not only can you stock up on these high-quality cannabis drinks, you can explore the brand’s selection of gummies and edibles and even pick up some swaggy merchandise.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.