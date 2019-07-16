Prime Day Gets You the Top-Rated Hair Cutting and Beard Trimming Kit from Remington for $45

A self-haircut kit is a great way to gain full control over your hair grooming, even if you’re not going to use every last one of the 13 pieces included in the Remington Shortcut Pro. More than 3,200 reviewers left the Shortcut a 4.2-star average rating, and it’s 25% off right now for Prime Day, a great chance to hop on board the self-grooming train. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.