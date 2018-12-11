Get 25% Off Your Entire Madewell Purchase
GIFTWELL
Have you been struggling to figure out what to get a wife, girlfriend, best friend, mom, or daughter for the holidays? Well, Madewell has an insanely well-curated gift guide and they're taking 25% off your entire purchase. Use the code VERYMERRY. Pick up a a pair of glittery earrings, a crab-shaped multi tool, or a ceramic mug if you need something a little extra. Or opt for a new sweater, shoes, or dress if you're well versed in their fashion tastes. The brand also launched a men's line that is also included in the sale, so boyfriends, husbands, dads, and sons beware.
