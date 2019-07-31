Your Next Denim Upgrade at Levi’s Is 30% Off — the Sitewide Sale Ends Tonight

Denim’s always in style, whether in lighter designs for summer, heavier ones for winter, or all of the options in between. And right now and through tonight only, iconic denim brand Levi’s is knocking off 30% from your entire order.

Since the sale is sitewide and covers hundreds of options for men and women, there’s really something for everyone here. Use code 72HOURS at checkout to get the discount. The highly-rated 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans make for a great upgrade, especially when they’re on sale. Choose from 11 different styles and grab a pair or two for $42 with the discount. The 501s sport a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,400 reviewers, to boot. In the same family, you’ll find the 501 Original Cropped Stretch Jeans, down to $69 from $98 while on sale. Sustainably made and stretchy with a touch of elastane, the soft fabric flatters where it matters and keeps you moving with an agile design. Or stay in summer mode with a pair of Mid Length Shorts, down to $32 and coming in your choice of three colors. The shorts are also sustainably made and stretchy, and Levi’s fabric promises years-long durability. For a denim upgrade that will last past this summer, this sitewide sale is worth checking out (before it ends tonight. | Shop at Levi’s >

