Get 3TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for Under $70

Cloud storage storage is one of those things that's really worth investing in because not backing up your data can be a disaster. Fortunately, Degoo Premium is breaking down the barriers to securing your precious information at a price that makes it ridiculous not to take advantage: Just $64.99 for the lifetime 3TB premium plan, down from $1,500. That means you could store up to 3TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption and replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you an extra layer of protection. Degoo includes automatic file change detection, so your backup is continuously kept up to date. Plus, the platform also lets you share files with friends via email (or links) with high-speed transfers. Start saving—and by that, we mean backing up your information—today.
