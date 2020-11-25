Who Needs Dinner Reservations When Instant Pots are $60 Off This Black Friday?

If you’ve never cooked with an Instant Pot, you’re doing it wrong. The eight-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sterilizer, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer and cake maker serves up to six quarts of goodness, making it perfect for getting big batches of dinner on the table during busy weeknights, or meal prepping ahead of a hectic week. For Black Friday, Instant Pot is serving up a sweet sale, dropping their price by $60 down to $89.99. It comes complete with accessories like a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector, so you’re all set to try one of their 1,000 delicious pre-programmed recipes.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Down from $150 Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.