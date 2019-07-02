This Amazon Deal Gets You a Renewed 12” MacBook for $850

Jumping on the Apple laptop train just got much easier with Amazon’s day-long deal on a 2017 Macbook — a perfect entry-level laptop for anyone to get working or creating or just learning more efficiently.

The 12-inch, Amazon Renewed laptop is certified by Amazon to work and look like new — and you’re getting the 2017 Apple MacBook (not the Pro, yet a very strong laptop, regardless) at a major discount which we find to typically be around $1,050. Today, though, this deal gives you that laptop for $850, or 19% off the usual price. You can get the Apple MacBook in one of three colors to best fit your mobile life: Gold, Space Grey, and Rose Gold. The high-end Retina display ensures everything you stream looks great and the 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 8GB of RAM will regularly keep things running smoothly. This is a really great opportunity to grab a certified MacBook for (much) less than $1,000. And the 90-day money-back guarantee means that if you’re not into this laptop or decide you want to invest more in one, it’s just an easy return away. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.