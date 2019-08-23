Macy’s Is Giving You an Extra 25% Off Fall-Ready Styles Before Temperatures Start to Drop

Summer is officially (and unfortunately) coming to an end very soon, which means it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be wearing in the fall. Maybe you have your wardrobe all set, but if you’re looking for a few more things to complete it, Macy’s has a sale for you. Right now, get an extra 25% off select fall styles from top brands with the code PREVIEW.

These styles will take you through September and into October with ease. The Bar III Ruffled Maxi Wrap Dress is $76 with the discount (originally $90) and great to wear now with sandals or in the fall with a pair of heeled boots. Speaking of heeled boots, the Cal Booties from Circus by Sam Edelman are the perfect boots to pair with practically any outfit. On sale for $67 (originally $89), the subtle black-on-black faux-croc skin is chic without being over the top. Guys can pick up the Liquid Touch Cotton Polo Shirt from Calvin Klein for $49 (originally $65). The superfine cotton makes this polo breathable and wearable in any season. Or if you’re shopping for your home, add a full bakeware set from Pyrex for $26 (originally $50). This set includes four sizes of baking dishes plus a BPA-free lid for easy storing or transporting of food. Pick up something for everyone in this huge sale, but don’t forget to use the code PREVIEW at checkout for the discount. | Shop at Macy’s >

