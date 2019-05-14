YOU RIG KEURIG
You Should Get This Keurig Coffee Maker While It’s $100 Today Only on Amazon
It may be iced coffee season, but we still love our Keurig coffee maker at the Daily Beast as much as we love our family — well, close to it, anyway. And today, a single-serve model of the iconic K-Cup coffee maker is on sale at Amazon for 33% off, or $100. The programmable edition is designed with a 70-ounce water reservoir so you don’t have to refill it that often and the easy-to-use and easy-to-clean pop function makes it very simple to get your morning fix. You can choose your brew size, from 4 to 12 ounces, and can level up to a carafe for 22 to 30 ounces, if you need the extra liquid caffeine. Five temperature and strength settings let you fully customize how you’ll drink the day’s energy and it all takes place on a color touch screen — you can also schedule your Keurig to brew later (or in the morning). For an extra $12, you can grab the same edition with a 40-cup variety pack of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters K-Cup pods. Or go your own way with the $25 40-pack K-Cup variety pack from various coffee makers. Get eco-friendly with reusable K-Cups from GoodCups if you want to take this Keurig to the next level. Whatever coffee moves you plan to make, don’t snooze on the day’s deal and get moving with high-quality coffee every morning.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.