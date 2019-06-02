AN APPLE A DAY
The 11” and 12.9” iPad Pro Are Both On Sale On Amazon
Two sizes of the new iPad Pro (the 11” and the 12.9” options) are both on sale on Amazon. The 11” WiFi-enabled 64GB version is down to $674, a savings of $125. The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display gives you a crisp, clear image and the 12MP back camera and the 7MP True Depth front camera mean you can FaceTime without worrying about a blurry picture. Or, go full tech nerd and upgrade to a 12.9” WiFi-enabled option with a terabyte of storage, on sale for $1,529. That’s over $200 off the normal asking price and gives you all the space in the world to create masterpieces with your 10 hours of battery life and Apple Pencil connectivity. The iPad Pro will be your answer to long plane rides or short commutes when you just don’t have it in you to make small talk with your neighbor.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.