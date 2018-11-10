Get a Refurbished iPad Air For Under $250

There's a lot to be said about Apple devices, but they're becoming more and more a part of our every day life. The iPad is no different. Right now, you can get a refurbished 9.7" iPad Air for just $239.99, a fraction of what you'd normally pay. This WiFi-connected tablet is perfect for slipping into your bag and using as a huge catalogue of endless entertainment. Equipped with 32GB of storage, this refurbished iPad Air is the perfect tablet for someone that is constantly on the go, and needs constant entertainment. Load this up with movies, books, and games for your next trip and never have to make awkward small talk with the person next to you again.
