Get a Whole New Wardrobe for an Extra 60% Off at Banana Republic
If you want to start your new year with a new wardrobe, look no further than this Banana Republic sale. The brand is taking an extra 60% off sale items for a limited time. There’s a lot to look through at this sale, especially since Banana Republic just added over 500 styles to the section. But we’ve pulled out a couple of recommendations for you.
The Stripe Knit Dress is down to just $19 and features an allover rib-knit with a high neck and a slit for ease of movement. This customer-favorite style is one you can easily wear for multiple occasions. Pair it with sandals for an easy summer outfit, sneakers and a denim jacket for spring, or throw a sweater over it for fall.
Stripe Knit Dress
The Unlined Double-Faced Topcoat is a great layer to throw over a packable down coat for when you want to stay warm but don’t want to rely on a big puffer coat. It’s made from a wool blend and comes in a handful of different colors.
Unlined Double-Faced Topcoat
Guys can pick up the Water-Resistant 4-Pocket Jacket for $82. According to the product page, this jacket was inspired by “the Ursula Suit worn by bridge and deck personnel in the Royal Navy and later co-opted by motorcyclists.” It’s made from a cotton and nylon fabric and finished with a water-resistant coating.
Water-Resistant 4-Pocket Jacket
