JUST KEEP SWIMMING
One of Amazon’s Best-Selling Women’s Swimsuit is Simple but Never Boring
Like many things in life, the best swimsuits are sometimes the most basic. When it comes to finding a one-piece that is flattering, affordable, and maybe a little bit sexy, it’s like finding a needle in a frump haystack. And yet, Amazon has figured it out with the $27 Tempt Me One Piece High Neck swimsuit. It’s Amazon’s best-selling and highest-reviewed one-piece. With a 4.5-star average rating from almost 2,200 reviews, you know you’re getting a swimsuit that won’t let you down. The high neck design is stunning and you get a slight peak of sexiness with the mesh plunge neck. It’s full coverage in the back and the entire front is ruched to be flattering on so many body types. It also comes in a multitude of colors, from a bright cobalt blue to a trendy pineapple pattern. Another plus for this swimsuit is that it comes in sizes XS up to a 20 Plus. Before you hit the beach this summer, try out a new one-piece swimsuit that you can Prime ship right to your door.
