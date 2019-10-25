CHEAT SHEET
GAME-CHANGER
Get an Echo Dot for $9 When You Sign Up for Amazon Music
I’m not joking when I say that this may be one of the best deals on the Echo Dot out there. Right now, you can get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you sign up for an Amazon Music annual membership. I love my Dot and use it practically every day to control my lights, tell me the weather, or ask it what time it is when I don’t have my phone on me (who needs a clock?!). What this deal gets you is access to 50 million songs, ad-free listening, and unlimited skips for $7.99/month ($9.99 for non-Prime members) plus an Echo Dot for just $0.99 more. A little quick math means you get a Dot for under $9 (they’re usually around $50!!), plus a subscription to a massive music database. What’s not to love? If you have plans to use your Dot to supply your morning routine with a soundtrack or like to have music on while you’re cooking away in the kitchen, this is the deal for you. At this price, these are going fast, so get it while you can. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.