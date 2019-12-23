Get an Echo Dot With Two Philips Hue Bulbs for $35 on Amazon Right Now
As of this moment, every single lamp in my home is connected to Alexa thanks to Philips Hue bulbs. If you want to make your life easier, I highly recommend doing the same. And allow me to make it even easier with this Echo Dot/Philips Hue bundle, on sale on Amazon right now. The Echo Dot, which is on sale for $25, is a great bargain to begin with, but for only $10 more, you’re getting two Bluetooth enabled Philips Hue bulbs that easily connect to your new Alexa device. Now, you can control the brightness with just your voice and even set schedules for when you’re not home to turn on and off without having to do much of anything. You can even set them to start gradually brightening before your alarm like your very own wake-up light. Give your home the smart device treatment for just $35.
Echo Dot + Two Philips Hue Smart Bulbs
