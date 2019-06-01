1. DIG UP SOME SAVINGS
Anthropologie Is Taking an Additional 25% Off Everything That’s Already On Sale
It’s that time again: Anthropologie is taking an extra 25% off every single sale item. My recommendation is to start with the Freshly Cut section. It’s full of styles brand new to the sale section, like the Blithe Buttondown in three different color options for $45 or the easy-to-wear Pilcro High-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans for $60. The sale isn’t just clothing, either, as Anthropologie knows its way around a home furnishing. The versatile Seaford Coffee Table looks just as at home in a living room as it does on your back patio. Its marble top adds a touch of luxury and the powder-coated stainless steel frame will keep from getting dingy outdoors. It’s on sale for $337 with the extra 25% off. You could think smaller and give your garden gloves an upgrade with the $11 Palm Garden Gloves, covered in greenery and ready to help you live in a foliage fantasy. There’s a ton to look through, so spend your weekend giving yourself the gift of new things from Anthropologie.
