Your washing machine is a computer. Your car is a computer. Your phone is most definitely a computer. Every day, something else becomes a computer (mugs! lightbulbs! planters! fridges!). Skilled coders are required to build and maintain all of these devices. Join their ranks with beginner-friendly, at-your-own-pace coding classes from Codecademy.

Anyone can access basic Codecademy classes for free, but the Pro tier lets you fast track your new career. Choose how you want to learn: master a coding language (like Python, JavaScript, Ruby, or C), learn a new skill (like data science), or start a career path. Career paths offer step-by-step guidance through everything you'll need to land the job of your dreams, including professional certifications by Codecademy, real-world challenges, and skill assessments. It ensures you’re not only able to land your dream job, but feel confident that you'll crush it once you're in the door.

Right now, get a year of Pro subscription for a whopping 50% off the standard price with code APRIL2023. Pay only $180 for a full 12 months of access to Codecademy’s career services, technical interview prep, and – of course – library of made-for-beginners courses. Happy coding!

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.