Two Styles of Nespresso Machines Are Part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day Today
A close friend of mine has a Nespresso machine on her kitchen counter and any time I’m at her place, I get to enjoy espresso with the touch of a button. It’s a luxury that can easily be added to anyone’s daily routine, especially when two different Nespresso machines are on sale on Amazon, today only. The first, the Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima Touch Original Espresso Machine features the ability to craft a latte in seconds. There are six one-touch recipes to make everything from the perfect espresso to a rich cappuccino. It even has an automatic milk frother to take your drink to the next level. Grab it while it’s down to $254 (47% off). The second option is the Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima Plus Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, down to $174 (27% off). It allows you to choose between coffee or espresso effortlessly and has a barista-grade espresso extraction system to give you the best pour possible. If you want to take your coffee consumption to the next level, this deal of the day is here for you.
