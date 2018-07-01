Get Comfortable On Planes, Trains, And Automobiles With This Travel Pillow

Airline seats are half the size they used to be, trains jostle you, and your best friend was maybe not the best pick for driver on your road trip — but that doesn’t mean you can’t be comfortable when you travel. This Omni Pillow 3-In-1 Travel Pillow is made out of pure memory foam and to ensure you get good sleep on the road, it gives you three different options: neck pillow, soft pillow topper, and double seat cushion. It's even waterproof, making it perfect for camping trips where the weather turns at the last minute. The Omni Pillow 3-In-1 Travel Pillow, which raised over $294,000 on Indiegogo, usually costs $99, but you can get it now for $62.
