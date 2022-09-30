Tired of One-Size-Fits-All Pet Insurance Plans? You Can Customize This One
A-fur-dable Coverage
Avoid ever being in the position of forgoing life-saving care for your pet because you can’t afford it with Spot Pet Insurance. Instead of rigid plans, Spot Pet Insurance gives pet parents the power to customize coverage options to fit their budgets. You decide your plan’s annual limit, reimbursement rate, and annual deductible.
Spot Pet’s accident and illness plan covers things like torn ligaments, cancer, heart disease, behavioral issues, and dental diseases. You can visit any licensed veterinarian in the United States or Canada, including eligible specialists and emergency care clinics – file claims by mail, fax, or online. Things like pre-existing conditions, breeding costs, and cosmetic surgeries are not covered. Preventative care isn’t typically included, but you can add it to your Spot Pet insurance plan for as little as $9.95 a month.
