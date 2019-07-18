The Sleek Dolby Dimension Noise Canceling Headphones Are on Sale on Amazon Today Only

Prime Day is over but you can still score major savings on a smart pair of headphones from the sound experts at Dolby today.

You can get the feature-loaded and gorgeous Dolby Dimension Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear with Active Noise Cancellation today on Amazon for 33%. That lowers their price to $400, the lowest it’s ever been by a $100 margin. After Dolby launched its first-ever branded headphones late last year, Scouted special tech columnist Whitson Gordon noted that they’re comfortable and pack several notable features. “Perhaps most intriguing,” he wrote, “it tracks your head movements and pans the audio across both ear cups accordingly. So, if you turn your head to the left, the dialogue will come from the right earcup, still anchored to the characters on screen rather than following your ears around the room.” If you’ve been itching for an investment in your personal audio, this Dolby deal won’t only give you high quality but some major cost savings. The sale ends tonight and the price will jump back up to $600. Get it on Amazon >

