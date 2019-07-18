Summersalt Launched an Activewear Collection With Features You Need and in Styles You Want

Summersalt, the brand that brings you designer swimwear at affordable prices, is back for your summer wardrobe with a new activewear collection.

From new takes on swimwear to shorts and leggings, there’s something in the new collection for every part of your summer activity to-do list. And everything includes Summersalt’s summer features: UPF50+ protection from the sun, moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric that’s sustainably-made, and antimicrobial odor-resistant properties. Check out the Beyond the Lounge Chair Short, which is sporty, comfortable, and functional with pockets for your stuff — get it for $65. The $55 Beyond the Lounge Chair Skirt is smart enough and chic enough to pair well with any of your summer favorites. The Sun Shield Swim Tunic gives you full coverage without sacrificing great design and goes for $65. Or consider the Sun Shield Legging, which you can grab for $80 and is perfect to wear during yoga and then in the cool ocean. This is the great summer wardrobe upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Shop at Summersalt >

