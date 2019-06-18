PUMA’s Giving Daily Beast Readers Early Access to Its Semi-Annual Sale

A few days before it launches, PUMA’s decided to give Daily Beast readers early access to its Semi-Annual Sale — so naturally, we combed through the top sellers on sale to bring you a few great options to consider. Of course, it’s probably a solid choice to just click and scroll through this pre-sale yourself.

Check out the NRGY Neko Knit sneakers, which comes in any one of nine styles that work both when you’re working out and later as stylish sneakers fit for any occasion — they’re going for $50 (33% off). Whether you pair them with leggings or a dress, the Nekos will carry you through visits to the park and summer dinners. On the more casual end, take a look at the new lightweight and breathable Adelina Women’s Ballet Shoes, right now selling for $30, or 40% off. The curved outsole keeps you comfortable all day and their slip-on construction means they’ll functionally become your go-to everyday sneakers. And if this is your summer to try something vintage, the Cali-0 Vintage Sneakers might be your best bet. Styled out of the 1980s into a West Coast design, these sneakers sport a full premium leather upper and a thick gum rubber for better traction. They’re going for $70 (30% off) during the pre-sale. Whatever shoe style or purpose you might want to upgrade this summer, this PUMA Semi-Annual Sale is where you begin.

