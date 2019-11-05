CHEAT SHEET
CIAO BELLA
M.Gemi’s Friends & Family Sale Gives You 20% Off Italian Luxury in Shoe Form
There’s something so satisfying about finding a brand you love and then seeing that it’s on sale. M.Gemi is a shoe brand that understands luxury and wants to bring it to the masses. The Italian-crafted shoes are sleek, sophisticated, and 20% off right now. Indulge in a new pair of shoes for the holidays before you have to start thinking about what you’re getting everyone else. The Lustro is a simple pump in silhouette but not in color. The outside of the shoe is covered in a patent leather ombre in your choice of three colors: Natural, Gray, and Royal. Grab a pair for $222 during the sale. If you need a new pair of boots, try The Corso Concavo while it’s down to $278. These feature a sturdy block heel, elongated shaft (to keep those ankles warm), and a unique notch in the heel to give it a little oomph. On the men’s side, try the brand new Elio boot for $278 during the sale. The hand-burnished leather outer is hiding a partial shearling lining to keep out the elements and the treaded sole means even in the ice and sleet, you’ll stay grounded. Whatever you choose from the sale, you’re getting a hand-crafted shoe that will last you year after year. | Shop at M.Gemi >
