Get Out While You Still Can, U.S. Tells American Citizens in Russia
FINAL WARNING?
American authorities on Tuesday issued a stark warning to U.S. citizens living in Russia as a dreaded military draft has triggered mass panic across the country. The embassy in Moscow advised those with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship to get out now if they want to avoid being ordered into Vladimir Putin’s war machine. “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the embassy said in a security alert. “Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open. If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.” The warning added that U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia at all, and those living or traveling in the country at the moment “should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.” Fears have been growing that a border closure to men of fighting age may come into force in Russia this week as thousands of people have taken desperate measures to escape being called up to the conflict in Ukraine.