Get Ready for a Third ‘Quiet Place’ Movie From ‘Mud’ Director Jeff Nichols
AN EVEN QUIETER PLACE
With A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II already in the can, what do we think the third title in John Krasinski’s phonophobic horror-verse might be called? An Even Quieter Place? The Quietest Place? Anyway: Deadline reports that Jeff Nichols is set to write and direct a third Quiet Place film based on an idea from original creator John Krasinski, which will release in 2022.
A Quiet Place II was set to release this spring, but the novel coronavirus pandemic premiered its delay—which is now set for April 23, 2021. (New cast members include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.) Deadline reporter Mike Fleming Jr. notes that for now, plot details for the new film remain unclear—but that rather than play like a straight sequel, this entry might broaden the universe established in the first.
Some might wonder how wise it really is to broaden a franchise before the sequel even has a chance to sink or swim. But to that, we can only imagine Paramount might say, “Shhhhh!”