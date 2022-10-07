Clean Any Sweater (Yes, Even Cashmere) With These Fabric Care Solutions
Sweater Weather
Sweater weather is back, which means it’s time to break out your winter wear. From expensive dry cleaning bills to concerns about shrinking and stretching, taking care of your favorite sweater can feel like a headache. If you want to keep your items pristine without breaking a sweat, look no further than The Laundress’ collection of fabric care essentials.
The Laundress has everything you need to care for your favorite scarves, sweaters, jackets, and blankets at home. The products are easy-to-use and eco-conscious, and – most importantly – save you the money and hassle of regular visits to the dry cleaner. Check out some of The Laundress’ most popular items below and explore its full catalog here.
This specially formulated shampoo is made to clean, soften, and help keep knits like new from home – and features a lovely cedar scent.
Wool & Cashmere Shampoo
16 fl oz
From spilled drinks to sweat marks, this powerful unscented solution effectively removes stubborn stains both old and new.
Stain Solution
16 fl oz
Unlike other at-home solutions like paper towels and washcloths, this brush can remove stains on all fabrics, from delicate knits to sturdy linens, without damaging the material.
Stain Brush
