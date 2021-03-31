CHEAT SHEET
How badly does Netflix want to play host to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequels? According to Deadline, the streamer is eager enough to shell out upwards of $400 million, as it nears a deal with the director to debut two follow-up films. Daniel Craig will once again star as the heavily accented master sleuth Benoit Blanc. The trade reports that Netflix outbid Amazon and Apple in a hush-hush auction. (Johnson and his producer partner Ram Bergman own the films, Deadline notes, allowing them to shop the follow-ups around.) Johnson has already written the films, which he will produce with partner Ram Bergman; filming on the first sequel is reportedly set to begin this summer in Greece.