‘Get Rid of My Kids’: Trump Told Kelly to Fire His Children, Claims New Book
It’s no secret that the Trump family isn’t the most functional in the world, but this is something special. Donald Trump instructed his former chief of staff to fire his children because they kept generating bad media coverage, according to a new book. Kushner Inc., by journalist Vicky Ward, makes the claim that, when Trump hired John F. Kelly as his chief of staff, the president directed him: “Get rid of my kids; get them back to New York.” According to the book, which is previewed in The New York Times, Trump complained that his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner “didn’t know how to play the game” and kept attracting negative press. Kelly reportedly said it would look bad to fire them so they decided to make life difficult enough to force Kushner and Ivanka to resign. However, the pair survived the plan and Kelly resigned in December. Ward also reports Ivanka and Kushner kept getting refused travel on Air Force planes—but found a workaround by inviting along a Cabinet secretary, often Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to get access to the government flights.