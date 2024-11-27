Save 81% This Black Friday: Ultimate Bundle to Recover & Safeguard Your Data

Between your phone and computer, there is so much sensitive personal data that would be painful to either lose or have fall into the wrong hands. For three decades, Stellar’s award-winning software has helped millions of people recover critical data, repair corrupted files, and ensure secure data erasure. Daily Beast readers can get three of Stellar’s most popular pieces of software at an impressive markdown—50% off—for Black Friday. Stellar only brings this deal out one time a year, there is no room to hesitate.

Stellar Data Recovery for Android (One-Year Subscription) Use the code DB50 at checkout to save 50% Subscribe At Stellar $ 16

From device damage to system crashes, countless mishaps can leave your phone inoperable. Stellar’s data recovery software can retrieve lost data like photos, videos, messages, contacts, and call history. The software deep scans your phone to recover data even without backup files. It’s not an all-or-nothing recovery either: you can preview and choose what you want to keep.

Stellar File Eraser (One-Year Subscription) Use code DailyBeast50 at checkout to save 50% Subscribe At Stellar $ 16

Stellar File Eraser wipes sensitive user data like files, folders, and applications without touching your computer or laptop’s operating system. Sometimes files might be leftover in unused portions of your hard drive. This tool also ensures that any leftover data is completely erased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stellar Black Friday Bundle for Windows Price reflects 81% discount for Black Friday Subscribe At Stellar $ 50

This Super Saver Bundle pack—available now at a whopping 81% off for Black Friday—includes the Data Recovery and File Eraser products alongside other helpful resources like an efficient video repair tool; a drive monitor that continuously keeps track of hard disk parameters such as temperature, performance, and health; and a professional backup solution for protection against viruses, ransomware, and more.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.