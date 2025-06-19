Matte makeup long overstayed its welcome this year (is that a recession indicator?), but summer is finally answering with a fresh, warm-weather counterpoint: the “guava girl” makeup trend. While matte makeup coordinates well with the dryer climate of cool months, dewy makeup, particularly base and highlighter, embraces the higher humidity and adds a healthy-looking glow to skin. Named for the tart tropical fruit and popularized by Instagram and TikTok users, the guava girl aesthetic combines vibrant pink hues with a dewy, juicy look. (According to Vogue, the trend is also “about embodying a sunny state of mind and exuding an inner fire and buena onda, or a ‘good vibe.’”) Rather than fighting the sweat that accrues across your brow during your morning commute, this makeup uses slick highlighter, eye gloss, and mirror-finish lips for an effect that makes perspiration seem deliberate. If you’re too nervous to go all out, a swipe of sheer peach highlight or a creamy pink shadow on your lids will have a similar effect. Now, if only there were similar fixes for every other summer struggle.