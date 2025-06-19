Lifestyle

Finally, a Trend That Looks Good on Sweaty People in the Summer

BEEN THERE, DONE MATTE

Don’t be afraid to accrue the dew.

Matte makeup long overstayed its welcome this year (is that a recession indicator?), but summer is finally answering with a fresh, warm-weather counterpoint: the “guava girl” makeup trend. While matte makeup coordinates well with the dryer climate of cool months, dewy makeup, particularly base and highlighter, embraces the higher humidity and adds a healthy-looking glow to skin. Named for the tart tropical fruit and popularized by Instagram and TikTok users, the guava girl aesthetic combines vibrant pink hues with a dewy, juicy look. (According to Vogue, the trend is also “about embodying a sunny state of mind and exuding an inner fire and buena onda, or a ‘good vibe.’”) Rather than fighting the sweat that accrues across your brow during your morning commute, this makeup uses slick highlighter, eye gloss, and mirror-finish lips for an effect that makes perspiration seem deliberate. If you’re too nervous to go all out, a swipe of sheer peach highlight or a creamy pink shadow on your lids will have a similar effect. Now, if only there were similar fixes for every other summer struggle.

