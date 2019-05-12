CHANNEL SURFING
Walmart Is Discounting This Apartment-Ready Smart TV Just in Time for Graduation Gifting
In the realm of affordable TVs, TCL makes some of the best-selling. And right now, you can get your hands on a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV from Walmart for almost 50% off. This perfectly-sized TV is a great gift for a recent graduate looking to outfit their first apartment or as an upgrade to a guest room. Get seamless access through the dual-band WiFi connection and built-in Roku with full HDR capabilities. The 4K UHD picture will let you experience true colors on a crisp, 55-inch screen. The easy-to-use remote allows you to program your most-used apps so you can flip between streaming movies to catching up on those shows you missed at the touch of a button. On sale for $318, that’s a savings of over $250 on a TV that will let you stream your favorite shows and movies at the touch of a button (productivity is overrated).
