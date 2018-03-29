The sheer number of online deals out there can make sifting through the clutter an intimidating experience. That's why we've gone ahead and rounded up 10 of the best sales on headphones, speakers, online classes, and more from The Daily Beast Shop. But you'll have to act fast — all of these deals will be gone by April 1st.

1. TREBLAB X11 Earphones

Whether you're in need of a new commuting companion or something to make those high-intensity spin classes more bearable, these wireless earphones have you covered. They have a secure fitting design, passive noise cancellation, and HD sound.

MSRP: $199.99

Sale Price: $36.99 (81% off)

2. KlikR Universal Remote Control

Stick this coin-sized device on or next to any infrared remote-controlled electronic product, and you can control it straight from your smartphone using your voice. You can use the app to organize all of your devices and navigate between them, giving you enhanced control over your entire tech arsenal.

MSRP: $29

Sale Price: $19.99 (31% off)

3. Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Courses & Certifications

Featuring 37 hours of learning, this training will guide you through the industry-approved processes project managers use to increase efficiency and limit waste. Using Lean and Six Sigma processes, you'll learn how to optimize end-processes and emerge with a globally recognized certification in quality management.

MSRP: $2,299

Sale Price: $79 (96% off)

4. BOS Mugshots™ Set of 4

The Moscow Mule is a tasty drink with its own signature cup, and these miniature mugs make it all the more fun.

MSRP: $35.99

Sale Price: $29.99 (16% off)

5. Kalorik 2-in-1 Cordless Cyclonic Vacuum

Chances are your living space has more than one type of flooring, which means you usually need to break out a few different tools to completely clean your abode. This cordless vacuum was designed with a powerful brush that adapts to different floor types. Simply remove the vacuum from its charging base, click 'on,' and it'll remove pet hair and dust in minutes.

MSRP: $219.99

Sale Price: $149.99 (31% off)

6. Nix Mini Color Sensor

The human eye isn't perfect, especially when it comes to matching colors. Thankfully, this pocket-sized device removes the guesswork. Just scan any color critical surface, save it to your phone or tablet, and you can match it to an existing color library of more than 31,000 brand name paint colors, as well as RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $69 (30% off)

7. TREBLAB FX100 Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

Part speaker, part power bank, this device is certified shock-proof, dust-proof, and IPX4 water-resistant, making it a welcome companion for outdoor adventures. It pumps out crisp, 360º surround sound and keeps your devices powered up by its 7,000mAh battery.

MSRP: $75

Sale Price: $49.97 (33% off)

8. eLearnExcel Microsoft Excel School: Lifetime Subscription

Microsoft Excel is one of the most popular spreadsheet programs used by businesses today, making it a valuable tool to master. This 8-course collection has Microsoft-approved experts teach you its ins and outs, and you'll emerge with a diploma for Excel 2013 and 2010 once you complete the training.

MSRP: $999

Sale Price: $39 (96% off)

9. HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam

A little moisture shouldn't get in the way of you documenting your outdoor adventures. This waterproof action cam features 1080p recording with the option to film in loops or capture high-quality photos using its 12MP lens. Plus it includes three mounts for attaching it to your helmet, arm, bike, or car.

MSRP: $149.99

Sale Price: $48 (67% off)

10. TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer

Made with water-resistant nylon fabric, this travel organizer features three see-through mesh zippered compartments and six internal elastic pockets so that you can pack and organize your smaller travel items with minimal hassle. Plus, it features a detachable handle strap design for hanging, turning any wall into an instant closet.

MSRP: $49.50

Sale Price: $39.99 (19% off)

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.