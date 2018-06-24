We don't often consider how bad traditional lighters actually are for our health: butane fumes are not only toxic to humans, but to the environment as well. Plus, lighters are pretty much kaput once you use up the fluid inside them. But there's a more efficient and environmentally-friendly solution that a lot of people don't know about: plasma lighters.

Instead of using a flame, plasma lighters like the Saberlight use an electricity-generated plasma beam, making it extra hot but extra clean. Because there's no flame involved, you don't have to worry about rain or wind preventing you from lighting a bonfire or candle. The biggest bonus with plasma lighters is that they're rechargeable, and with the Saberlight you get up to 300 uses on a single charge.

