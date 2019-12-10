Get This Highly-Rated Men’s Nautica Robe While It’s on Sale on Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for a new robe or you know someone who is, this one-day-only deal on the Nautica Cotton Shawl Collar robe should be on your radar. With over 1,200 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this classic cotton robe is the perfect gift for yourself or someone who needs a loungewear upgrade. It’s made from 100% cotton and comes in eight different colors and patterns (I’m partial to the classic Nautica Red). It’s lightweight, which means it’s wearable all-year, and it’s machine-washable too.

Nautica Cotton Shawl Collar Robe Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

At this price, it’s a great last-minute add-on gift — just pair it with some PJ pants that are also on sale thanks to Amazon’s deal on men’s and women’s sleepwear. Here are some other pieces worth picking up that are also part of the sale:

Nautica Men's 100% Cotton Sleep Pajama Pant Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Karen Neuburger Women's Long Sleeve Minky Fleece Pajama Set Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Nautica Men's Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

