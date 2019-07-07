CHEAT SHEET
SEMI-ANNUAL SALE
M.Gemi’s Classic, Handmade Italian Shoes Are Up to 65% Off During a Semi-Annual Sale
Shoes are one of those things that you invest in and feel good about doing so.. You appreciate the craftsmanship and materials that hug your feet. That’s what M.Gemi strives to do. And if you want to add some of their handmade, Italian-crafted shoes as part of your shoe collection, now’s a great time to do it. M.Gemi is taking up to 65% off men’s and women’s styles. Choose from shoes that will take you through summer and into fall, like the Stellato Sacchetto flat, on sale for $125 (45% off). It comes in eight different options of soft suede. Guys can try a classic oxford in the Torcia. This sleek dress shoe is down to $165 (45% off) and will be your go-to for summer weddings and business meetings. Whatever you choose from this sale, you’ll be getting quality Italian craftsmanship for up to 65% off. | Shop at M.Gemi >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.