CHEAT SHEET
PARTY-READY
Get Your Halloween Costume on Sale and in 2 Days From Amazon
Store-bought costumes may not be the most creative of Halloween costumes, but they are the easiest to come by. Instead of heading to the store and trying to beat out a 16-year-old (who’s definitely too old to be trick-or-treating) for a bumblebee costume, why not just hit up Amazon? Right now, they have over a dozen adult costumes that are perfect for parties, work gatherings, and just answering the door with candy. Choose from pirates, ninjas, wizards, and more. Everything is under $50, and all of them have Prime shipping, so you don’t have to worry about rushing before the 31st.
