The eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Combines the Suction Power of a Vacuum with the Cleaning Power of a Mop

On a whim a few years ago, I got myself a eufy Robovac. My boyfriend and I named him Fred and he’s followed us to two apartments and is a daily reminder of just how gross humans are. He’s been a great addition to helping keep my home clean without having to also scare our dog in the process by picking up the big, scary Dyson. So when I saw that eufy launched a hybrid robot vacuum that also mops, dubbed the eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, I was intrigued.

It’s not that I don’t think the original vacuum does a good job anymore, it’s just that sometimes you really need to vacuum and mop but you just can’t be arsed to do it. With a 2.5-hour run-time thanks to an all-new, upgraded navigation system (that includes AI Map Technology), you can set boundaries, program, and schedule your mop-and-vac to do its duties without much intervention needed. With BoostIQ, it automatically increases suction when it senses the need. Even the mopping attachment is customizable in the app. And the best part is you can also control it with your Alexa, so there’s really the lowest level of lift to get your house sparkling. | Get it on Amazon >

