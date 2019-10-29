CHEAT SHEET
Southern California's Getty Fire Destroys 12 Homes
The Getty fire in Southern California has destroyed 12 homes since it started on Monday, fire officials said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. The 658-acre fire, which broke out near Los Angeles' Getty Center and the 405 freeway, has also damaged five other structures. The fire is now 15 percent contained as 1,100 firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Officials also warned the area would be experiencing heavy winds that could pick up embers and spark flames. “All it takes is one ember, one ember to head downwind and start a fire,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was a “challenging” time for the state, with 43 counties experiencing warnings for potential fire and dangerous wind events. “It's been a tough week. It's been a long week,” he said, adding that close to a dozen states have offered to help aid the state as it fights fires in both its northern and southern regions. Newsom also said the Trump administration, particularly FEMA, has been “extraordinarily helpful” in providing assistance to the state. This comes after the National Weather Service issued an “extreme red flag warning” for Southern California that is in effect through Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.