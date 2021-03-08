Dutch Body-Positivity Kids Series With Naked Adults Draws Fire
STRIPPED DOWN
A new Dutch TV series featuring naked adults answering questions from young children hasn’t yet been aired, but it is nevertheless already drawing fire from conservative politicians, according to DutchNews.nl. The show, Gewoon Bloot, which translates to Simply Naked, is meant to promote body positivity. In it, a panel of clothes-less adults talk to kids between the ages of 10 and 12 about not feeling ashamed of their physical selves, and take on such subjects as shaving versus waxing, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported. “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect,” host Edson da Graça said in an interview. However, Dutch MP Tunahan Kuzu reportedly called the show “ridiculous” and called for a boycott. Far-right politician Thierry Baudet accused the show of “promoting pedophilia.” And Kees van der Staaij, who heads up the fundamentalist Protestant party SGP, said, “Gewoon Bloot is not normal and shouldn’t become normal” and announced his party would be bringing the issue up in parliament. The show is based on a similar Danish program called Ultra Smider Tøjet, or, Ultra Strips Down, which is now in its second season. The first episode will be shown on March 21.