Man Cuts Off His Own Genitals While Dreaming of Goat Slaughter
OUCH
Fulfilling everyone’s worst nightmare, a Ghana man reportedly cut off his own genitals while dreaming that he was slaughtering a goat, according to Ghanaian channel GHOne TV. Kofi Atta, a farmer from south Ghana, said he fell asleep in a chair on Aug. 12 and woke up missing his member and sitting in a pool of blood, with no idea how he came to be holding the knife. His wife, Adwoa Konadu, arrived home shortly after, stumbling in on him bleeding into a chamber pot “with his penis in his hand,” reported the station. Konadu got her husband a diaper to reduce the bleeding and rushed him to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was stabilized. The farmer will need surgery—which he says he cannot afford. It is currently unclear if the hospital will perform the procedure pro bono, reported Daily Mail.