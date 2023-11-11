CHEAT SHEET
    Ghanaian Soccer Player Dies After Collapsing During Match

    SHOCK

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Raphael Dwamena of Levante UD in action.

    Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

    Raphael Dwamena, a 28-year-old Ghanaian soccer player, died on Saturday after collapsing just minutes into a match in Albania, the Ghana Football Association confirmed in a post paying tribute to Dwamena. The cause of death was not immediately clear. “Our thoughts are with the family of Raphael Dwamena at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing,” the Association wrote.“We will forever miss him for his dedication to the National Coarse.”

